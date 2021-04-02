Ronald Kolczynski

Dec. 19, 1952 - March 23, 2021

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL — Ronald Kolczynski, 68, of Green Cove Springs, FL, passed suddenly on March 23, 2021.

Ronald was born to parents Florrie and Helen Kolczynski in Auburn, NY. He graduated from Port Byron Central School in June 1971 and from Cayuga County Community College in May 1982 with an associate degree in math and science. He served in the US Army from 1972 to 1975 with reserve service until 1978.

He married his beloved wife 32 years ago and the couple eventually settled in the Clay County, Green Cove Springs area of Florida.

Ronald worked as a manager for the postal service and retired from same. Anyone who knew Ronald knew he was an outdoorsman with a passion for hunting hogs on the west coast of Florida. During that time he gained many treasured friendships.

At the time of his death, he was planning an extensive RV trip with his wife to see the country and visit many friends and family.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Terry Kolczynski; brothers: Walter (Eleanor) and Gene (Carol) Kolczynski; nieces: Anne, Crystal, and Wendy; nephew, Edward; and numerous cousins.

Memorial services to be held at a later date.