Ronald L. Darby

Jan. 29, 1956 - May 21, 2022

AUBURN — Ronald L. Darby, 66, of Auburn, passed away May 21, 2022, at Crouse Hospital. Born in Syracuse on Jan. 29, 1956, Ron was the son of the late Ronald and Bernice (Neverette) Darby.

He proudly served in the United States Army. Ron was self-employed, owning and operating Ron D's Mobile Catering. Many people knew him for his catering truck. He would take it around Auburn and park at the high school for the fireworks and downtown for the Memorial Day Parade.

Ron was very fond of Chili's in our area, he had his own personal seat at the bar where he would drink his Jack Daniels and met a lot of close friends there. He absolutely loved comic books and used to own a comic book store called Dream Days.

He was very kind to others and always helping anyone he could. He also liked to build and play with intricate gaming computers. Ron absolutely loved children especially his grandkids. He was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins and was always sporting his array of Dolphins hats and other attire. He will be deeply missed.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Karen Darby; his daughters: Julie (Jim) Darby-Williams, Ronda (Zach Clark) Darby and Andrea (Adam) Sherboneau; his sisters: Debbie (Mitch) Scott, Laurie (Sam) Buttaro, Susie (Richard) Coe and Melissa (Mike) Janes; his brothers: Danny and Lenny Darby; his grandchildren: Ella and Madison Williams, Olive Clark, Emmelia and Evelyn Sherboneau; his special friends: Jonas Cotler and Tara Grzasko; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held with a date yet to be determined. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.