Ronald L. Munn

JUNO BEACH, FL — Ronald L. Munn, 87, passed away June 2, 2023 at his summer lake home in Auburn. He was born in Chicago, IL to the late Howard and Alice Munn. He graduated from Purdue University (electrical engineer) and Indiana University (MBA).

He served in the United States Air Force as a captain in the Strategic Air Command.

After seven years of service, he joined the Singer Climate Control Division located in Auburn NY. Later, he left Singer and became their Independent Rep. Ron and his partner named this new company Modular Comfort Systems/PASCO, which sold Singer HVAC equipment and controls in upstate NY to the commercial and industrial market.

Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly (Becky) Munn; their children: Jeffrey Munn (Robin), Nancy Calkins (Jeffrey) and Susan Gauthier (William); seven grandchildren: Kevin and Caroline Munn, Alexis and Erin Calkins and Jacob, Mia and Chelsea Gauthier; and brother Allan Munn.

He served on the Merry-Go-Round Board for six years and was a member of Owasco Country Club for many years. He was an avid pilot and flew his Beechcraft Bonanza all over the US, including Alaska. Other hobbies included golf, skeet shooting and fishing, but at the end the only things that mattered were: FAMILY and HEALTH.

A Celebration of Life will be held privately for the family. Contributions can be made to Owasco Fire Department or Cayuga County Sportsman Association, PO Box 943, Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to send a condolence to the family.