Ronald LeRoy Erickson

Dec. 22, 1930 - June 23, 2023

CAYUGA — Ronald LeRoy Erickson, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Cayuga on Friday, June 23, 2023. He was born Dec. 22, 1930 in Elmira Heights, NY and was one of three children of LeRoy "Duke" and Martha Erickson.

Ron married the love of his life Mary Kathleen "Kate" (Hosley) Erickson on Sept. 8, 1951.

In 1951 Ron enlisted in the Army; he was sent to Fort Dix, NJ where he did 16 weeks of infantry basic training, at which point he went to Korea. While there he served as a field wireman in the 116th Engineer Combat Battalion. After serving in Korea he returned home in 1953 and was honorably discharged.

Ron was employed by NY Telephone for 35 years before his retirement in 1988. For 17 years he ran a successful fishing charter business on Lake Ontario.

Ron served the Village of Cayuga from 1999 to 2017. During these 18 years he served as the 21st mayor of the village from 2005 to 2007; trustee from 1999 to 2015, and most recently as deputy mayor from 2015 to 2017. Ron also volunteered with the Cayuga Fire Department for over 10 years.

Dad deeply loved his wife, children, grandchildren and family. He was happiest when watching his grandchildren. Dad was an avid skeet shooter and hunter - sharing his love for the outdoors with his sons and then his grandchildren. He was truly special and will be missed beyond belief.

Ron is survived by his sister, Beverly (Steve) White; his loving children: Jim (Brenda) Forshee, Carl (Alicia) Erickson, David (Patti) Erickson and Mary (Derrick) Seitz; six grandchildren: Michelle (Stefan) Opalenick, Patricia (Michael) Ferris, Jake (Gemma) Erickson, Zada Seitz, Mina Erickson, and Noah Erickson; and four great-grandchildren. In heaven Dad was reunited with his parents, Duke and Martha Erickson, his loving wife of 70 years, Kate Erickson and their son, Paul Ronald Erickson. He also joined his sister, Meredith Wells, brother-in-law, Don Wells and daughter-in-law, Carol Forshee.

Calling hours for Dad will be conducted on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St. Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church in Union Springs. An interment with military honors will take place immediately following mass at Lakeview Cemetery in Cayuga.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Salmon Creek Sportsman Club, PO Box 85, Scipio Center, NY 13147 or the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.