Ronald P. Netti

AUBURN — Ronald P. Netti, 79, of Auburn, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Ron was born, raised and resided in Auburn his entire life. He was the son of the late John and Mary (Falcicchio) Netti.

As a youth and teenager, Ron was an exceptional athlete. He currently holds the little league record for the longest home run, hitting it over Pearson's Gun Shop on Owasco Road. At 19, he was signed by the Chicago Cubs with his lifelong friends Edward "Gus" Bell and Anthony LoBisco.

In 1956 he met the love of his life, his beloved wife, Jeanette Ferro. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this November. Ron retired from the New York State Department of Corrections in 1999 and was an avid antique car collector.

In addition to his wife Jeanette, Ron is survived by his three children: Janmarie DeLaney, Ronald (Michelle) Netti, Joelle (Richard) McLaughlin; and his four grandchildren: D.J. and Michael (Taylor) DeLaney and Jenna and Emily McLaughlin, whom he adored; also survived by his sister, Sally Gower; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Weaver and Pauline Netti; and brother-in-law, Marc (Wendy) Ferro; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and dear friends.