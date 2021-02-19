Ronald P. Netti
AUBURN — Ronald P. Netti, 79, of Auburn, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Ron was born, raised and resided in Auburn his entire life. He was the son of the late John and Mary (Falcicchio) Netti.
As a youth and teenager, Ron was an exceptional athlete. He currently holds the little league record for the longest home run, hitting it over Pearson's Gun Shop on Owasco Road. At 19, he was signed by the Chicago Cubs with his lifelong friends Edward "Gus" Bell and Anthony LoBisco.
In 1956 he met the love of his life, his beloved wife, Jeanette Ferro. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this November. Ron retired from the New York State Department of Corrections in 1999 and was an avid antique car collector.
In addition to his wife Jeanette, Ron is survived by his three children: Janmarie DeLaney, Ronald (Michelle) Netti, Joelle (Richard) McLaughlin; and his four grandchildren: D.J. and Michael (Taylor) DeLaney and Jenna and Emily McLaughlin, whom he adored; also survived by his sister, Sally Gower; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Weaver and Pauline Netti; and brother-in-law, Marc (Wendy) Ferro; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and dear friends.
In addition to his parents and in-laws, Frank and Rose Ferro, Ron was predeceased by his brother Richard, brother-in-law Ronald Weaver, and great-nephew Daniel Weaver.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the staff at The Commons for the wonderful care they gave Ron over the last year.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at St. Mary's Church for a Mass of Christian burial. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
In the lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The St. Jude Children's Research Center.
Covid–19 restrictions are in place per NYSDOH and the CDC. A mask must be worn at all times, social distancing is a must.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.