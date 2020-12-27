Ronald R. Harris

April 18, 1941 - Dec. 22, 2020

Ronald R. Harris passed away peacefully December 22, 2020. He was the son of Charles and Marjorie Harris born at home April 18, 1941. He attended Cato school. Ron served as a proud U.S. Marine from 1958-1962. He worked at WR Grace and retired from International Wire. He continued to be the care taker for the Cemeteries and Transfer Station in the town of Conquest.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ellen, in 2006; his parents; siblings Carol, Robert, John, Donald and Richard. He is survived by his children Ronnie (Stephanie) Harris, Debora (Randy) Knapp, Robert (Jeanie) Pender, Roberta (Charles) Knapp; grandchildren Miranda, Madisyn, Cory, Jordan, Robert, Tyler, Brandon, Ryan, Amanda; one great grandchild, Emma; siblings Patricia Causey, Annie Harrison, Phil Harris, Cindy Wood, Marylou Stotler; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a service for the family only and a spring burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn NY 13021. Click on the following link www.Matthewhouse.org.