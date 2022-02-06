Ronald 'Rocco' Harold Sharra

AUBURN - Ronald "Rocco" Harold Sharra, 70, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Wednesday afternoon, February 2, 2022.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late Alberta (Birdie) and Harold Sharra. Rocco or Ronnie as he was known by his family and friends was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1972. Ronnie was a very talented and skilled handyman having worked for George Kerstetter for many years . He loved riding his snowmobile and playing an occasional round of golf. Ronnie also enjoyed watching NASCAR especially Kyle Busch.

One of Ronald's proudest accomplishments was attending AA Meetings and staying clean for more than 30 years.

He is survived by six siblings, twin brother Donald H. Sharra (Mariann); sisters Donna Delf (Clyde), Patricia Taylor (Harold), Linda Tortora (Michael), Ronda Sharra (Robert); brother Robert Sharra (Karen); many generations of nieces and nephews including Michael Tortora, Jr. (Colleen); as well as many long term friends.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by sisters Theresa Simone, Debra Kise (Dale), and Sandra Sharra and uncle Robert Mayer "UB".

A Celebration of Rocco's Life will be celebrated at a future date in the spring.

In lieu of flowers any donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.