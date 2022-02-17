Ronald 'Ronnie' Patrick Globus

PORT BYRON — Ronald "Ronnie" Patrick Globus, 77, of Port Byron and NYC passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 12, 2022 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Ronnie was born in Fort Knox, KY to Jane and Morty Globus and grew up in New York with his two brothers, Richard and Stephen Globus. Pursuing his love of photography and engineering, and with the help of his brothers they led to the patent of the Globuscope.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathleen Shetler-Globus who he met at Soviet Union Multimedia Show; a daughter, Alice Globus; daughter-in-law, Karen Globus; grandson, Theodore Globus; brother, Stephen; and extended family and friends.

Calling hours will be Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 from noon to 1:45 p.m. at the Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY. Services will follow at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Port Byron Fire Dept., PO Box 365, Port Byron, NY 13140.

Condolences may be made at audiounfuneralhome.com.