Ronald Root

Aug. 11, 1941 - Dec. 7, 2022

WOLCOTT — Ronald Root, 81, of Wolcott, NY (formerly of Trumansburg) passed away, after a brief illness, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

Ronnie was born, Aug. 11, 1941 in the city of Ithaca, NY. He was the son of the late Richard S. and Helen (Hewlett) Root. On Nov. 10, 1962, he married his Honey, Beatrice (Benham) Root. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

In addition to his wife; Ronnie is survived by his son, Ronald Richard Root, Jr., of Trumansburg; and his daughter, Kimberly Root (James) Oaks, of Eldora, IA; grandson, Justin Root, of Rochester and Justin's mother, JoAnn Root, of Trumansburg; granddaughter, Rachel (Dalton) Luce, of Eldora, IA.

Ronnie is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Kylee, Maliky, Cameron, Brooklyn, Mackaelynn, Keyson, Quinn, Lynch and Joshua; plus his great-great-grandchildren: Waylon and Wyatt.

Ronnie's siblings are: Roger Root, of Canandaigua and Sandra Lewis, of Syracuse. Also surviving is his aunt Louise Walter, of Cayuga.

Ronnie is also survived by three sisters-in-law: Joann Root and Peg Benham, both of Trumansburg, and Marion (Stephen) Case, of Union Springs. Ronnie is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He's also survived by lifelong hunting and fishing friend, Corky Cansdale.

Besides his parents, Ronnie was predeceased by his brother, Ralph "Pork" Root, of Interlaken, his grandson, David Oaks, of Ocala, FL, brother-in-law, Carlton Benham, of Trumansburg, and several "brother-like" friends: Dickie, Dan, Jeff, Philly, Dale and Terry.

Ronnie was employed by McGuire & Bennett for many years and Cornell University at the Statler Hotel for the last five years before retiring. He had an eye for colors and was one of the best to ever work a brush. He was a union painter for over 35 years.

For 18 years, Ron and Bea chartered on Lake Ontario. Fishing was his passion and he lived it every day. He was the best that ever captained a boat. There were many satisfied clients through the years.

Special hunting and fishing trips with his wife and son included the 1000 Islands, WY, the Dakotas, Montana, as well as fishing trips with his buddies to Canada.

Ron and Bea wintered in Frostproof, FL where they made many lifelong friends. Ron was always known for his neighborhood "fish fries" with his neighbors.

A memorial service will be held Dec. 17, 2022, at the Half Acre Union Church, Auburn, NY. Visitation with the family will start at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11. Pastor Harry Dow will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are by the Brew Funeral Home in Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, one can make a donation to the Red Creek Conservation Club, 6924 Waters Road, Red Creek, NY in memory of Ronnie.