Ronald Stephen Michael Perry

1954-2022

ANCHORAGE, AK - Our baby brother, uncle, and great-uncle of Anchorage, AK passed from this earth unexpectedly on January 18, 2022.

He worked for the U.S. Post Office for over 46 years as an Electronic Technician, attended technical classes and received 15 achievement awards. He earned an AS Degree from University of Alaska Anchorage in Network and Computer Technology in 2015 and graduated Magna Cum Laude. He had many friends at the Post Office who were saddened by his passing. Being a bachelor, he worked most holidays so that others could enjoy the holidays with their families.

His favorite hobbies were golfing and bowling (300 game) and he won many trophies. He was an excellent photographer and loved to take pictures of the beautiful Alaska landscape and habitat. He was always willing to take photographs at family weddings and special events.

He was predeceased by his parents, Steven and Clara (Dziuba) Perry; his sister Virginia Auchman and her husband John and their son, Master Sergeant, Steven E. Auchman, USAF who died in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He is survived by two sisters, Agnes (Angie) Gasparro (Ron) and Carol Jasniewski (Phil); also nephews John Auchman (Kelly), Richard Auchman (Joanne), Robert Auchman (Kelly), Jenny Auchman; nieces Nicole Napoli (Tom) and Lisa Butcher (Terry); great-nephews and nieces; and many cousins. He enjoyed many special times in the company of Sierra, Kathy, Jayne, and Jay who were like family to him. He will also be missed by his special canine friend, Yoshi.

Funeral services in Auburn will be at the convenience of the family.