Ronnie Vermeulen

AUBURN - Ronnie Vermeulen, 58, of Auburn passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Ronnie lived life to the fullest every day. He took pride in his family and friends and would do absolute anything for anyone. He was the owner and operator Ronnie V's Catering as well as deer processing service in his high school years, Ron was a fine athlete; he remained an avid sports enthusiast and was a fanatical supporter of his Dolphins and Yankees. Ronnie was an accomplished bowler and his scores rank amongst the highest in Central New York.

Predeceased by his parents, Raymond P. Vermeulen (father) and Bernice E. Musico (mother), Ronnie is survived by his wife Dawn Vermeulen; and three children, Christopher (Danielle) Vermeulen, Chelsea (Brandi) Wilkes, Caitlyn Vermeulen. Ronnie is also survived by his sister Renee Vermeulen; and brother Raymond Vermeulen; his mother-in-law Joanne Bruton; granddaughter Olivia Vermeulen; among many nieces and nephews that he loved so much. Ronnie was also predeceased by his faithful bulldog, Frankie.

Ronnie was an amazing father, brother, grandpa and friend who will be missed by many. Heaven is his Florida now and he fought one amazing fight. Rest easy our angel, you are in paradise now.

Local arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY. The family has decided to not do calling hours or a funeral at this time.