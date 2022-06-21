Rory John Remillard "Chef"

June 1, 1956 - June 11, 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Rory Remillard, 66, Myrtle Beach, SC, loving son, husband, father and papa was called back to his heavenly home on June 11, 2022. He peacefully passed after a long struggle with diabetes.

Rory was born June 1, 1956 in Malone, NY to Marcel and Norma (Powell) Remillard. He later moved and grew up in Aurora, NY. He graduated from Southern Cayuga High Schools, Tompkins Cortland Community College with an A.A.S in Restaurant Management, Florida International University with a B.S. in Hospitality Management, Johnson and Wales with an A.A.S in Culinary Arts/Baking and Pastry, and a M.A.T. in Food Service Education.

Rory worked hard during his life at many places. He started as Executive Sous Chef at the Ithaca Yacht Club, moved on to Morrison's Restaurant, then became Chef/Kitchen Manager at the Ithaca Ramada Inn and then Banquet Chef at Crowne Plaza Hotel in RI. His last endeavor was a Culinary Arts/Food and Nutrition Teacher at Pasquotank County High School in Elizabeth City, NC.

Rory met the love of his life Ann-Marie, while attending Community College. They went on many journeys together, because Rory wanted to further his studies and prefect his love of cooking.

He is survived by his wife Ann-Marie (Lauretti) of Myrtle Beach; his children and grandchildren: Nicole (Spain), Isiah, Elizabeth and Emily; Vanessa (Holland), Travis, and Jaxson; Derek Remillard, Megan, Hunter and McKenzie; and his sister Dawn Gray; and brother Joe Remillard and Diana.

Rory loved teaching at Pasquotank County High School. He loved all his students, and tried hard to prevail upon them the importance of the Hospitality Field. He had so much knowledge and experiences he wanted to share with all. Pasquotank was his extended family, and he would do anything for those who asked. Rory loved sports, especially the Montreal Expos. He had dual citizenship in the U.S, and Canada. He loved all his Canadian Family.

An informal memorial will be held for just the family at a later date. In lieu of donations, Rory wished they be made to his grandchildren's college fund - Conway National Bank, Remillard Scholarship Fund, 4100 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29579.