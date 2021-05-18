Rory McDowell

PORT BYRON — Rory McDowell, 61, of Port Byron passed away unexpectedly Thursday in St. Joseph's Hospital.

Rory was a self-employed Master Craftsman for over 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, the former Gail Warter; his daughter, Jordan; his parents, Ralph and June (Horr) McDowell,; his sister, Paulette Starita; and his nieces and nephews.

Rory was predeceased by his brothers; Gary, Lester, and Rich.

At Rory's request, there will be no calling hours and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in memory of Rory can be made to the Special Olympics of Central New York, 6315 Fly Rd., East Syracuse, NY 13057 or to Mozaic with "Camp Columbus" in the memo to 1083 Waterloo-Geneva Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.