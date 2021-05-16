Rory McDowell

PORT BYRON - Rory McDowell, 61, of Port Byron, passed away unexpectedly Thursday in St. Joseph's Hospital.

Rory was born in the son of Ralph and June (Horr) McDowell. Rory was a self-employed Master Craftsman for over 35 years.

Mr. McDowell is survived by his wife, the former Gail Warder; his daughter Jordan; his parents, Ralph and June McDowell; and sister, Paulette Starita.

Rory was predeceased by his brothers Gary, Lester and Rich.

Per Rory's wishes there will be no calling hours and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in memory Rory to Special Olympics of Central New York, 6315 Fly Rd., East Syracuse, NY 13057 or Camp Columbus, 4999 Rockerfeller Rd., Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.