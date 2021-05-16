 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rory McDowell

Rory McDowell

{{featured_button_text}}

Rory McDowell

PORT BYRON - Rory McDowell, 61, of Port Byron, passed away unexpectedly Thursday in St. Joseph's Hospital.

Rory was born in the son of Ralph and June (Horr) McDowell. Rory was a self-employed Master Craftsman for over 35 years.

Mr. McDowell is survived by his wife, the former Gail Warder; his daughter Jordan; his parents, Ralph and June McDowell; and sister, Paulette Starita.

Rory was predeceased by his brothers Gary, Lester and Rich.

Per Rory's wishes there will be no calling hours and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in memory Rory to Special Olympics of Central New York, 6315 Fly Rd., East Syracuse, NY 13057 or Camp Columbus, 4999 Rockerfeller Rd., Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Preventing injuries during workouts

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News