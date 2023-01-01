Rosa (Saltarello) Vecchiarelli

Feb. 11, 1942 - Dec. 14, 2022

TORONTO, CANADA - Rosa (Saltarello) Vecchiarelli, 80, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren passed away on December 14, 2022.

Rosa was born in Biccari, Italy, February 11, 1942, daughter to Giuseppe and Lucia Monaco Saltarello. She grew up in Biccari, and helped the family in various ways, sewing and performing many chores.

At 19, she emigrated to America, reaching her brother, Anthony, making her home in Auburn, NY, where she made special new friends, and enjoyed the company of her cousins in the Charles Piccaro family.

Rosa enjoyed her Italian traditions and celebrating them with her family and friends. She was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and worked for many years at the former Dunn & McCarthy Shoe Co., until 1965, when she met her husband, Joe Vecchiarelli.

They would soon after, make their home in Toronto, where they lived most of their adult lives, caring for and raising their beautiful children. As the family grew, she would share her love with her grandchildren Amanda, Samantha, Sarah, Joe, Stephanie Benjamin and Chris.

She retired from North York School System in Toronto, and made frequent trips back to Auburn, where she was able to spend quality time with her family, sister, Maria Lentini, brother, Paolo, and sister-in-law, Anna Saltarello, as well as spending rekindling friendships with her old friends.

Her husband Joe Vecchiarelli predeceased her in 2002 and a brother, Anthony Saltarello.

Rosa leaves behind her children Assunta "Susie" Neves and son-in-law Luis; Marianne and son-in-law Paul Svab; Raffaele and daughter-in-law Carmelina Vecchiarelli; seven grandchildren; several nephews in the United States, Mario, Anthony, and Joseph Saltarello, and Joe, Adam, Chris, and Michael Lentini; niece, Anne Saltarello Febles; and special friend, Rose Rizzo Lammanis.

A Memorial Mass for Rosa will be celebrated in Auburn, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, with the Pastor, Rev. Frank Lioi as Celebrant.

Those who wish to offer a memorial in Rosa's name, may send to Paolo Saltarello, 6563 Beech Tree Rd., Auburn, NY 13021. These donations will be forwarded to her hometown church in Biccara,Italy, for their pulpit restoration. Local arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.