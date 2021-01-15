Rosalie M. Contrera

AUBURN — Rosalie M. Contrera, 93, formerly of Union Street, Auburn died Jan. 14, 2021 in Northwoods Nursing Home in Moravia. Mrs. Contrera was a native and life resident of Auburn. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Concetta Locastro Nobile. She was a communicant of St. Francis Church.

She is survived by her three sons: Joseph, of Auburn, David (Laurie), of Missouri and Vincent, of Union Springs; two brothers: Joseph and Benjamin Nobile, of Auburn; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as a sister-in-law, Jean Nobile.

Rose was predeceased by her husband, Vincente Contrera, her sisters, Marian Nobile and Angeline and husband, Frank Belerdine and her brother, Ignatius (Iggy) Nobile.

Private calling hours will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY.