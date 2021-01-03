Rosalie Minturn Ward

She was unable to graduate with her high school class of 1956. However, with the help and devotion of her husband, Herb, who she married in 1963, she went on to obtain a GED in her early 30s. She attended Cayuga Community College and became a Registered Nurse. While she worked at nursing homes in Moravia NY, she continued her education with Masters degrees in Nursing and Education from Syracuse University. Her true passion was teaching nursing students at CCC in Auburn and Oswego. As a tenured professor and mentor, she taught for 21 years. Rosalie loved music and played the organ at the United Church of Genoa. She was Moderator of the Church Council, Chairman of the Board of the Odd Fellow and Rebekah Benefit Fund, held many positions statewide, nationally and internationally in the Rebekah order and traveled many years to Pasadena CA to help build Rose Parade floats. She was an honorary member of the Genoa Fire Dept and more recently a member of the Critical Incident Stress Management team counseling First Responders.