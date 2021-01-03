Rosalie Minturn Ward
Feb. 23, 1938 - Dec. 29, 2020
GENOA - Rosalie Minturn Ward, 82, of Genoa NY, passed away suddenly but peacefully in her home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Rosie, as she was nicknamed most of her life, was born in Cortland NY on February 23, 1938 to Luella Pendell and Charles Adelbert Minturn Sr. She lived most of her life in Genoa.
She was unable to graduate with her high school class of 1956. However, with the help and devotion of her husband, Herb, who she married in 1963, she went on to obtain a GED in her early 30s. She attended Cayuga Community College and became a Registered Nurse. While she worked at nursing homes in Moravia NY, she continued her education with Masters degrees in Nursing and Education from Syracuse University. Her true passion was teaching nursing students at CCC in Auburn and Oswego. As a tenured professor and mentor, she taught for 21 years. Rosalie loved music and played the organ at the United Church of Genoa. She was Moderator of the Church Council, Chairman of the Board of the Odd Fellow and Rebekah Benefit Fund, held many positions statewide, nationally and internationally in the Rebekah order and traveled many years to Pasadena CA to help build Rose Parade floats. She was an honorary member of the Genoa Fire Dept and more recently a member of the Critical Incident Stress Management team counseling First Responders.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Luella, husband Herbert P Ward, and brother Gerald A Minturn.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Adelbert Minturn Jr (Francine), daughter, Rebecca Stedronsky; sons B Scott Ward (Haley) and Daniel Ward (Cecilia), Herb's children Patricia Larsen (Erik), Terry Ward (Linda), Donald Ward (Crystal), Brenda Shipman (Steven); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to cousin Nancy Minturn for her great care, help and support the past 2 years.
The outpouring of love and respect for Rosalie has been amazing. She was a great daughter, sister, wife, mother, mentor and friend who is and will be greatly missed.
A private viewing and funeral service will be held and streamed live on the Friends of the United Church of Genoa, NY Facebook page on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. eastern time. It will also be available for future viewing for 2 weeks.
Interment of her ashes will be with Herb in the Genoa Rural Cemetery this coming spring or summer. We will have a memorial, Rebekah service and hopefully welcome all who can come to honor her there.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the name of Rosalie M Ward to:
The Herbert P Ward Memorial Award; Cayuga County Community College Foundation, 197 Franklin St, Auburn NY 13021, Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Inc; P O Box 7, Poplar Ridge NY 13139, Genoa Fire Department; P O Box 82, Genoa NY 13071.