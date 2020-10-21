Rosamund Beatrix Moore Lovenduski

Oct. 15, 1949 — Oct. 19, 2020

BREWSTER, Mass. — Rosamund Beatrix Moore Lovenduski (better known as Roz), 71, of Brewster, Mass. passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Oct. 19, 2020. Born Oct. 15, 1949 to David McDonald and Constance Hoty Moore. Roz, along with her brother, Frank and sister, Margaret (Peg) were a tight-knit family and growing up she spent many happy years with her siblings and cousins - mainly on trips to her grandparent's house in Poughkeepsie and in Cape Cod. Family meant the world to Roz, and she was very fond of sharing stories of these carefree times.

Graduating from photography school in Boston, she also worked there for several years for John Barkan at Communications for Learning. While she enjoyed the city, her strongest sense of place was always in Cape Cod. Her Brewster house was her genuine happy place; salt air, sea breeze and the pace of life on the Cape were the best fit she ever found.