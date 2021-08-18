Rose A. Gentile

AUBURN — Sad to announce passing of our mother Rose A. Gentile, everyone loved Rose's fashion and style. Mom always thought about others first. Rose was a devoted wife to her husband, James till his passing in 1991.

Rose worked in real estate, and in the Auburn public schools, participated in Italian dance groups, and in several musical shows.

Predeceased by her mother, Concetta and Carlo Agati, Concetta remarried to Joseph Depalma; siblings: Frank and Nick Agati, Francine Bazzarri, Betty Waldron, Ann Tedesco, Joe Depalma.

Surviving are her sister, Josie Strazzere, of FL; Rose's two children: James Gentile (Donna), of Baldwinsville and Debbie Pearl (Larry), of Elbridge; grandchildren: Joey Pearl (Angela), Natalie Shah (Shamil), James Gentile, Ashley Gentile; two great-grandchildren: Kaili and Emilie Pearl.

Services are this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m., with a service to follow at 4 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will be held Monday morning, Aug. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery.