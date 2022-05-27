Rose Anna Lupo

OWASCO — Rose Anna Lupo, 83, of Melrose Parkway, Owasco passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 22, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Ireland, the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Maguire. Rose, an immigrant, came to America for the first time when she was 17 and received her American citizenship later in life, along with maintaining her Irish citizenship. She was very proud to represent and be part of both countries.

Rose was an avid gardener and enjoyed singing. Rose was the "rock" in the family, that if anyone needed her, she was available without question. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her three loving sons: Thomas (Linda) Lupo, Raymond (Kelly) Lupo, Francis Lupo; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters: Lucy and Patsy, of Ireland and Lena, of England; two sisters-in-law: Barbara Lupo, Kathy Lupo; brother-in-law, Thomas (Linda) Lupo; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins both here and overseas .

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, James, son, Sean and three brothers, John, Mickey and Pat Maguire.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 10 until 11:15 a.m. inside of St. Mary's Church for a visitation hour, immediately followed by her Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff at the Finger Lakes Center For Living, for their love and compassion that was shown to Rose during her stay.

Pettigrass Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements.