Rose Annette Bell
Aug. 7, 1945 - Feb. 6, 2021
MORAVIA — Rose Annette Bell, 75, of Moravia, died at home Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 surrounded by family, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Annette was born Aug. 7, 1945 in Binghamton to Charlie and Rose (Piech) Raish.
She was a salutatorian of Windsor Central School and a graduate of Houghton College. In early adult life, she was an au pair in Munich, Germany and a social worker in the Watts area of Los Angeles. She raised two sons whom she loved and was extremely proud. She earned a Masters from SUNY Binghamton, and found her vocation teaching English as a Second Language, first at Broome Tioga BOCES, then at Tompkins Cortland Community College where she attained the rank of professor emerita following retirement. Publications include: There is Still Room (translation of German poet Rose Auslander); An ESL Management System; and A Dialog on Learning.
Multi-culturalism was a common theme of her life. Alongside her teaching experience, three of four grandparents were immigrants, along with other close family members. Annette lived in France, Germany and Austria, and enjoyed numerous global excursions including visits to ancestral villages where she met cousins in Bukovina, Romania and Wola Sekowa, Poland.
With compassion, faith, creativity and intelligence, she contributed greatly to every church of which she was a part, including Conklin Ave. 1st Baptist (Binghamton), United Church of Genoa, Auburn United and Westminster Presbyterian (Auburn).
Family was paramount to her. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Larry Bell; a brother, Carl Raish (Thuy); two sons: Major Louis Bauer, US Army Ret. (Leah) and Andrew Bauer, PhD (Karen); a nephew, Allen Raish; a niece, Jennifer Raish (Till); aunt, Angela Raish; many cousins; and her dog Ginny; two sisters-in-law: Marcia Roma (Joe) and Lettie Yacos; their children: Sarah (Gary), Benjamin, Rebecca, Daniel, Tiernan, Leon; and their grandchildren: Amanda, Hannah, and Adam.
She was a gracious and loving woman, even more so since diagnosed with cancer, unfailing in her expressions of gratitude to all. Our hearts are broken with loss, yet her love will remain with us always.
A service of witness to the resurrection will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. Due to the pandemic, services will be limited to family and close friends, but will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at Center Lisle Cemetery in the spring. Contributions may be made to the Larry and Annette Bell Foundation, which was created to continue after death their support of charitable causes such as Westminster Church, Cayuga Medical Center, and Ovarian Cancer Research. Send donations c/o the Central NY Community Foundation, 431 E. Fayette St., Syracuse, NY, 13202.