Rose Annette Bell

She was a salutatorian of Windsor Central School and a graduate of Houghton College. In early adult life, she was an au pair in Munich, Germany and a social worker in the Watts area of Los Angeles. She raised two sons whom she loved and was extremely proud. She earned a Masters from SUNY Binghamton, and found her vocation teaching English as a Second Language, first at Broome Tioga BOCES, then at Tompkins Cortland Community College where she attained the rank of professor emerita following retirement. Publications include: There is Still Room (translation of German poet Rose Auslander); An ESL Management System; and A Dialog on Learning.