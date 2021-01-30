Rose Bellomo Myers

AUBURN — Rose Bellomo Myers, 95, formerly of Northbrook Heights, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Rose was born in Auburn and was the daughter of the late Anthony Bellomo and Vincenza Pasqualicchio Bellomo.

Rose was best known for her decades of service for the eye doctor Dr. Thomas Stapleton's receptionist. Rose was a strong independent woman and in earlier years volunteered overseas in Japan for the Red Cross in an era when young women did not venture far from home. Among her interests rested her love for the opera.

Rose is survived by her three caring nieces: Cathy Patella (Francis), Darlene Festa (Michael), and Debi Batsen (Alex).

Besides her parents, Rose was predeceased by a brother, Rocco Bellomo and a sister-in-law, Jeannie Bellomo

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Local arrangements with the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY.