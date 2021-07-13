Rose (Charella) Zema

Sept. 17, 1923 - July 9, 2021

AUBURN — Rose (Charella) Zema, 97, of Auburn, joined her husband Willie, twin sister, Camille Picarro, her parents and other family members on July 9, 2021 to spend eternity together.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1923, the daughter of the late Frank and Diomira (Lombardo) Charella, and spent of her life in Auburn. Rose worked in her earlier years at International Harvester to help support our troops during World War II.

She would meet her future husband, Willie at a dance, while he was attending a trade school in Auburn. Their love would span a marriage of more than 67 years, before his passing in 2011. Rose was a sweet and loving woman who was greatly loved by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

Rose is survived by her loving children and their spouses: Camille (Greg) Lepak, Bill (Lori) Zema, Mark (Katherine) Zema. She was blessed to have six beautiful grandchildren: Chris Lepak, Kegan Zema, Katie Zema, Tony Zema, Nina Darnell and Gerry Zema. Seven adored great-grandchildren: Axel, Milla and Jace Lepak, John, Rose and Sofia Zema, Lia Darnell; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.