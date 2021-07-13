Rose (Charella) Zema
Sept. 17, 1923 - July 9, 2021
AUBURN — Rose (Charella) Zema, 97, of Auburn, joined her husband Willie, twin sister, Camille Picarro, her parents and other family members on July 9, 2021 to spend eternity together.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1923, the daughter of the late Frank and Diomira (Lombardo) Charella, and spent of her life in Auburn. Rose worked in her earlier years at International Harvester to help support our troops during World War II.
She would meet her future husband, Willie at a dance, while he was attending a trade school in Auburn. Their love would span a marriage of more than 67 years, before his passing in 2011. Rose was a sweet and loving woman who was greatly loved by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.
Rose is survived by her loving children and their spouses: Camille (Greg) Lepak, Bill (Lori) Zema, Mark (Katherine) Zema. She was blessed to have six beautiful grandchildren: Chris Lepak, Kegan Zema, Katie Zema, Tony Zema, Nina Darnell and Gerry Zema. Seven adored great-grandchildren: Axel, Milla and Jace Lepak, John, Rose and Sofia Zema, Lia Darnell; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, husband and twin sister, she was also predeceased by sisters: Mary Lucci, Fran Maiorano, Nickolena Gross, Anna Vanacore and brother Angelo Charella.
Friends are invited to join the family this Wednesday inside of St. Francis of Assisi Church for a calling hour from 10 to 10:45 a.m. with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 a.m. in the church, Clark Street, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.