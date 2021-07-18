Rose M. Hoydic

Oct. 8, 1925 – July 14, 2021

AUBURN - Rose M. Hoydic, 95, of Auburn, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Commons on St. Anthony. She was the daughter of the late Alfonso and Nancy Neri Giancola.

Rose was a life resident of the Auburn area. She was the wife of the late Henry Hoydic.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews Nancy Kastick, Michael and Daniel Pesarchick, David, Edward and Richard Giancola, Mary Elizabeth Giancola and Anne Marie Duffy, several great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brothers Frank, Joseph Samuel and Charles Giancola, and her sister, Concetta (Connie) Pesarchick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Rose at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2012 in St. Mary's Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Friends are invited to call Monday, July 19, 2021 from 4 to 6:00 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn.

