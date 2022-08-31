Rose Marie (Balboa) Giannettino

AUBURN — Rose Marie (Balboa) Giannettino, 82, of Auburn and formerly, Stryker Homes, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Anthony and Nellie (Manzaro) Balboa.

Rose Marie was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church, where she was involved as a Cantor and in the church choir.

She worked for several years as the Office Coordinator at Family Care Medical Group in Camillus. She loved to sing and dance. This all paled in comparison to the love she had for her family.

Rose Marie cherished those special times, especially around the holidays, cooking and baking for her family and friends. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving children: Samuel (Amy) Giannettino, of Auburn, Thomas (Mary Lou) Giannettino, of Throop; step-daughter, Sharon Nigro, of FL; nine grandchildren: Thomas (Katelyn) Giannettino, Jr., Vincent (Taylre) Giannettino, James Giannettino, Eric (Leslie) Giannettino, Matthew Nolan, Joseph Nolan, Jamie Nolan, Elise Rinaldi, Michael ; several great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lisa Giannettino; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Rose Marie was predeceased by her husband, Samuel in 2004 and a stepson, James Giannettino.

Calling hours are this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Services are Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at 10 a.m., also in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either the SCAT Van or St. Hyacinth's Church.