Rose Marie Damelio

Rose graduated from Central High School, Class of 1954. Rose was employed by The Jacobs Press for more than 50 years, where she dedicated her strong work ethic and professionalism to help maintain the success of the business. Michael Trapani, a former owner of The Jacobs Press, expressed his thoughts about Rose's commitment to the company and local community: "I enjoyed my time working with Rose and often thought she was more dedicated to the company than I — and I was the owner at the time! She gave a kid starting out (me) so much support and guidance. I couldn't have done it without her." Michael went on to say, "Until she retired, Rose worked with every owner of The Jacobs Press, having started with the company as soon as she was old enough to work. During her time at Jacobs, she was the bookkeeper, corporate secretary, a valuable board member, and corporate ambassador. She worked with and was beloved by her customers. Even after retiring in 2002, Rose continued to come in occasionally, helping out where needed. When customers called and she answered the phone, or when they came in and saw her, they would be thrilled to spend time chatting and catching up."