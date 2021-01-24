Rose Marie Damelio
AUBURN - Rose Marie Damelio, 84, of Auburn, passed away Monday afternoon, January 18, 2021, in Auburn Community Hospital. She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Gasparro Damelio.
Rose graduated from Central High School, Class of 1954. Rose was employed by The Jacobs Press for more than 50 years, where she dedicated her strong work ethic and professionalism to help maintain the success of the business. Michael Trapani, a former owner of The Jacobs Press, expressed his thoughts about Rose's commitment to the company and local community: "I enjoyed my time working with Rose and often thought she was more dedicated to the company than I — and I was the owner at the time! She gave a kid starting out (me) so much support and guidance. I couldn't have done it without her." Michael went on to say, "Until she retired, Rose worked with every owner of The Jacobs Press, having started with the company as soon as she was old enough to work. During her time at Jacobs, she was the bookkeeper, corporate secretary, a valuable board member, and corporate ambassador. She worked with and was beloved by her customers. Even after retiring in 2002, Rose continued to come in occasionally, helping out where needed. When customers called and she answered the phone, or when they came in and saw her, they would be thrilled to spend time chatting and catching up."
In regard to community service, Michael stated, "Rose loved her community involvement, serving on committees and boards of International Management Council, Zonta International, United Way, and the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce. She will be missed."
Rose was nominated for several leadership awards over the years, including the Volunteer of the Year Award for the American Heart Association, Upstate New York Chapter, in 1990. Rose was also a volunteer at St. Alphonsus Church and a member of the Mercy Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading books — especially mysteries, playing cards, and traveling to one of our local casinos. She also was an avid New York Yankees fan.
Rose is survived by her loving nephew Greg M. (Camille) Lepak; grand-nephew Christopher (Jessica) Lepak; great-grand-nephews Axel and Jace; and great-grand-niece Milla; special friends Lana White, Mary Ann Vitale, Patty Lewandowski; as well as several other relatives and numerous friends and staff at Schwartz Towers, where she was very happy to call home.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a sister, Camille Lepak, and a brother, John Damelio.
A private burial will be held next week in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in her memory to the United Way of Cayuga County.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.