Rose Marie Netti

She was born the daughter of the late Frank and Irene Larizza and resided in the Auburn area for most of her life. She was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Rose assisted her parents in the family-owned grocery business in Seneca Falls. Rose was involved in faith and love activities. She also loved to cook for family and friends, especially her famous Italian meals. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family. She learned to be bilingual with her daughter. Rose really enjoyed the comfort of her daughter's Grace company after her husband passed. She will be sadly missed.