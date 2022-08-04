Rosemarie Bizzari Foley

Aug. 24, 1932 - July 30, 2022

AUBURN — Rosemarie Bizzari Foley, 89, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Matthew House after a short illness. Born in Auburn Aug. 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Angeline Parenzino Bizzari.

She was a graduate of West High School and faithfully served the children of the city as a crossing guard for more than 30 years. A communicant of St. Alphonsus Church, Rosemarie volunteered at their bingo and was very active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post, holding many positions. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, knitting, and crocheting. She made hundreds of items for local children over many years.

She is survived by sons, Michael Macyczko and his wife, Susan, of Auburn and Richard Macyczko, of FL; three grandchildren, Kelly Colone (Mario), Richard Macyczko and Jesse Macyczko; very special friends, Mike, Tammy, James, and Gabby Warter; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Rosemarie was predeceased by her daughter in law, Sandi, three brothers, John, Charles and Frank Bizzari and her sister, Dorothy French.

Funeral services for Rosemarie will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Matthew House or the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.

