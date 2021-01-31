Rosemarie Pierleoni

"Rosie" as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church. She had been employed by the former General Electric Company for several years, but her favorite occupation was helping thousands of children, cross the streets safely as a crossing guard for Owasco School, for more than 30 years. Rosie was a P.T.A. member and volunteered at the Owasco Fire Department, in their polling station for many years. She loved being around people and especially enjoyed her morning coffee with her girlfriends at various local establishments. She cherished all the special times with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her home was always open for anyone that was a friend of her family. She enjoyed collecting many different items involving Snow White. She will be sadly missed.