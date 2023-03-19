Rosemary Bowen DeChick

AUBURN - Rosemary, "Ro", passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023 in Auburn, NY following a brief illness. Ro was born in Auburn, where she lived the majority of her 77 years.

Ro was predeceased by her parents, James and Naomi Moore; siblings Mary Lou Coffin, Julie Riddlesworth, James Moore, Patricia Moore, and Darlene McKeen; and first husband, S. Gordon Bowen.

She is survived by her children Patricia Lincoln, and Gordon (Rachel) Bowen; grandchildren Elijah Lincoln, Paige Lincoln, Nicole Currier, and Ethan Fisher; honorary grandchildren Enrique Hernandez, and Mariela Hernandez; siblings Lynn Dejaiffe, Georgianna Caliendo and Cathie Bollin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Growing up, Rosemary was a self proclaimed tomboy who loved being part of a large family. She told stories of having lunch at her parents' restaurant, spending time with her aunts, uncles and cousins, getting into mischief with her siblings, and diving completely into being an aunt while still a teenager.

Widowed as a young mother, Ro tackled the role of single parent, raising her children to know love, kindness perseverance and family. Her entire life was dedicated to her family, which she loved without measure. That dedication and love extended to her friendships, both new and long established.

Ro's greatest joy was being a grandmother. She spent a great deal of time, specifically with Elijah and Paige, resulting in a bond that all three cherished. She taught them very early to know that "Nana loves them beyond comprehension".

A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in St . Peter & John Church on Genesee St. Family will greet guests beginning at 2:30 as well as following the service.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.