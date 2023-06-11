Rosemary Cook

March 2, 1927 - June 7, 2023

AUBURN - Rosemary (Cunningham) Cook, 96, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Born in Auburn, March 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nora O'Donnell Cunningham. In her younger years Rosemary was an avid athlete, playing mostly league sports in the late 1940s, including softball, bowing and basketball - to name a few.

She loved caring for and riding horses and later in life enjoyed crocheting and knitting. For many years, Rosemary was employed with Columbian Rope, General Electric and the Bottling Company.

She is survived by two grandsons, Joseph Webster (Rachel) of Germany and David Webster (Stephanie) of TX; great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph R. Cook; daughter, Sally Ann Carnicelli; son, Joseph Cook, Jr.; and four brothers, Joseph, Francis, James and Thomas Cunningham.

Friends are invited to join the family for a funeral service to be offered Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.