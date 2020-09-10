A lifelong resident of Auburn, Rosina Virginia Polla was born December 11, 1935 to Lorenzo and Elisabetta Polla, immigrants from Aielli, Italy. She grew up on Van Anden Street, where her mother owned the neighborhood store Polla Grocery and where she attended St. Aloysius elementary school. Rose was proud of her Italian heritage, carrying on the culinary and gardening traditions of her mother and taking particular pride in the wide assortment of Christmas cookies that she made each year as well as the various jams, sauces, pickles and other jarred treats that she happily shared with family and friends. She also was an enthusiastic crafter, and lover of animals, especially cats. Rose graduated from Central High School in 1954 and worked for decades in downtown Auburn as a legal secretary.