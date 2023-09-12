VENICE, CA - Roxie Nicole Barnes, daughter, friend, parachute rigger, dancer, creative seeker, died unexpectedly in California on June 25, 2023, at the age of 29. She was born September 15, 1993, in Auburn, New York, to Lorraine "Vintage" Barnes and the late Ray Keith Barnes. Friends remember her as a "free spirit, animal loving, dancing queen." Her little dog, Cinnabar, was her life companion. Among her more than 4,300 friends on Facebook, she is remembered as a vibrant and kind person who always went above and beyond to make her friends and loved ones smile. One friend said that when they were in high school he was "kind of a loner," and she would greet him every morning, "which gave me a reason to actually want to be in school... She was always the life of the party." She graduated in 2010 from Auburn High School. After high school she worked locally as a server at Buffalo Wild Wings then enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 2011. She trained as a Parachute Rigger for the 199th Brigade Airborne School. In Florida she received an Associate Degree of Science in Recording Engineering from Full Sail University. Then she moved to New York City for four years, where she studied dance with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and later received a Certificate in acting from New York Film Academy. This led to work as a Brand Ambassador and demonstrator for dozens of national brands, sometimes dressed as the Grinch, or dressed as an Elf helping tourists cross New York City streets. Later in Los Angeles she worked in restaurants and evenings worked as a professional pole dancer. Always physically fit, she spent time as a professional trainer for the Army and for NYC gyms.