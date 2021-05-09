Ruby Pearl Lidberg

March 14, 1940 - April 29, 2021

AUBURN - Ruby Pearl Lidberg, 81, of Auburn, passed away April 29, 2021. Ruby was born in Metter, GA on March 14, 1940 to the late Blois and Eva Kerby.

She was formerly employed at Dunn and McCarthy, T.R.W. and Sears. She was a member of Jehovah's Witness.

Ruby is survived by her daughters Sylvia (Toby) Davis of Ludowici, GA and Michelle Lynn Centers (Rusty) of Auburn; two grandchildren, Sylvia Ann and Eve Elizabeth; six great-grandchildren; her sister Virginia (Bruce) Brooks of Ft Walton, FL; brother Monroe (Helen) Jones of Savannah GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ruby was predeceased by her husband, Chester.

There are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.