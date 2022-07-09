Rudolph G. Valenti 'Jr'

June 19, 1938 - July 2, 2022

GILBOA — Rudolph G. Valenti "Jr," 84 passed away July 2, 2022 after a long battle with dementia.

Jr was born June 19, 1938 in Gilboa, NY. He moved to Moravia to his father's farm on Oak Hill Road as a young man. Jr found out farming wasn't for him and he became a truck driver, starting out on his own, then ended up working at Barr Transportation until his retirement.

He enjoyed repairing farm equipment and was a jack-of-all-trades. He was the go-to guy for local farmers for emergency repairs.

Everyone knew they could find him in his shop, where they could count on a cup of coffee, often a home baked snack, conversation and a laugh or two.

He is survived by son, Tom (Deb) Valenti, of Dryden; daughter, Shari (Larry) Jordan, of Dryden; son, Robert (Kim) Valenti, of Moravia; his sisters: Helen Louise Walker, of Union Springs and Patricia "Patsey" Moore, of Port Byron; Pam Schenck, his partner of 40+ years; and his family from The Mountains: Jim and Nora Manon; and their family from Gilboa, NY; many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Jim Ripley for his care at the end and friends Larry Hilliard and Paul Bellnier for all the good times and lunches together.

There are no services scheduled at the request of the family.

Arrangements are with the Wade Funeral & Cremation Services, Moravia.