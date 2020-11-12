Russell 'Rusty' E. Robillard

May 6, 1957 - Nov. 7, 2020

JORDAN — Russell "Rusty" E. Robillard, 63, of Jordan, passed away Nov. 7, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital. Born in Syracuse on May 6, 1957, Rusty was the son of the late Richard Robillard and Jean Long.

Rusty was employed with Nucor for 30 years as a crane operator. He was a longtime member of the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed boating and attending family reunions, which were held by his late father, Dick.

Rusty is survived by his companion, Terri LaPoint; his cousins, with whom he was especially close, Judy and Tony Rodriquez; many close friends, including Kevin (Moon) Mannion; his two aunts: Shirley Soderholm and Betty Robillard; along with several cousins.

Calling hours will be held for Rusty on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A graveside service will follow calling hours in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club. Condolences may be left at whitechapelfh.com.