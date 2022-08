The family of Ruth Ann Wood, of Moravia, who passed away April 6, 2020, invites friends and family to join us: Celebration of Life: 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, Sempronious Fire Department, 2284 Route 41A, Moravia. (Light refreshments will be served) Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, The Good Shepherd Church/St. Patrick's Church, 51 Grove St., Moravia.