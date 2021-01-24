Ruth Betz Vosskuhler

Ruth was born in Germany on December 9, 1927 to Karl and Marie (Rossle) Betz and grew up in the small farming hamlet of Sandelsbronn in Germany's southern farm region. In 1954 she emigrated to the US landing in Kenilworth, New Jersey where she was sponsored by her uncle and aunt, Adolf and Marie Rossle, while working at their flower shop. She met her future husband, Heinz Vosskuhler, who had also recently come to the US, in an English-speaking class and they married on June 10, 1960 and were subsequently wedded for 60 years until her passing.

After starting a family with the birth of their daughter, Mary Ann in 1964, they moved to Auburn in upstate NY in 1968 where they lived together for the rest of their marriage. Ruth was a full-time mom and homemaker, proficient and thrifty with managing the family budget, and assisted with the bookkeeping and office work for Heinz's consulting business. Ruth and Heinz enjoyed sailing and their social life at the Owasco Yacht Club for many years where they made life-long friends. They did some traveling in their RV camper including a trip to Alaska. Together they gathered with family in Germany for special events and enjoyed some time in Florida during winter visits.