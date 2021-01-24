Ruth Betz Vosskuhler
Dec. 9, 1927 - Jan. 11, 2021
AUBURN - Ruth Betz Vosskuhler passed away peacefully on January 11, 2021 at age 93.
Ruth was born in Germany on December 9, 1927 to Karl and Marie (Rossle) Betz and grew up in the small farming hamlet of Sandelsbronn in Germany's southern farm region. In 1954 she emigrated to the US landing in Kenilworth, New Jersey where she was sponsored by her uncle and aunt, Adolf and Marie Rossle, while working at their flower shop. She met her future husband, Heinz Vosskuhler, who had also recently come to the US, in an English-speaking class and they married on June 10, 1960 and were subsequently wedded for 60 years until her passing.
After starting a family with the birth of their daughter, Mary Ann in 1964, they moved to Auburn in upstate NY in 1968 where they lived together for the rest of their marriage. Ruth was a full-time mom and homemaker, proficient and thrifty with managing the family budget, and assisted with the bookkeeping and office work for Heinz's consulting business. Ruth and Heinz enjoyed sailing and their social life at the Owasco Yacht Club for many years where they made life-long friends. They did some traveling in their RV camper including a trip to Alaska. Together they gathered with family in Germany for special events and enjoyed some time in Florida during winter visits.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Karl and Marie; her brothers Adolph and Hans; her sister, Paula and her daughter, Mary Ann in 2006.
She is survived by her husband, Heinz; son-in-law, Jim Schaad (Ballston Spa); and her extended family in Germany including nephew, Manfred Betz (Ulrike); nieces: Gisela Lillich (Uli) and Dorle Hiller (Gunter); and sister-in-law, Ursula Strauch and her family; and many grand nieces and nephews.
An outdoor remembrance gathering will be planned for this coming summer. Donations in memory of Ruth can be made to any charity of choice.