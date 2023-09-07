Feb. 4, 1931 - Sept. 2, 2023

CAMILLUS - Ruth (Bogardus) Walker, 92, of Camillus, passed away Saturday at St. Joseph's Health Hospital. Born and raised in Auburn, she lived in Camillus for more than 60 years. She was a graduate of Auburn High School. Ruth attended First Baptist Church of Memphis and was a lifelong member of the Second Baptist Church in Auburn. She enjoyed crocheting, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Douglas, in 2004; and brother, Robert Bogardus.

Surviving are her daughters Cheryl Baratta of Camillus, Karen (Jay) Norton of Camillus and Mary Walker of Grand Rapids, MI; sons Richard of Camillus and Edward (Leslie) of Syracuse; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, September 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Memphis, 1960 W. Genesee Turnpike, Elbridge. Services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Ruth will be laid to rest in Weedsport Rural Cemetery, Weedsport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Memphis, 1960 W. Genesee Turnpike, Elbridge, NY 13060 or to one's favorite charity.

