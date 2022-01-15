Ruth E. Calandro

AUBURN — Our beloved Ruth E. Calandro, 82, of Auburn, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Loretto Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Ruth was the daughter of the late Reynolds and Irene Logue.

She worked with the family business Calandro Produce for many years. She enjoyed baking her Italian cookies, quilting, spending time with family and friends, and going to the casino. Ruth also enjoyed spending winters in Florida with her husband Joe where they would also get to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Calandro, Jr.; children: Joseph Calandro III and his wife, Diane, Michael Calandro and his wife, Mary, Jeanne Campagnola, John Calandro, Lori Zamniak and her husband Todd; 10 grandchildren: Joey, Christopher, Elizabeth, Nicole, Trenton, Trevor, Maxwell, Mitchell, Nora and Gerald; three great-grandchildren: Natalie, Luca, Leo.

There will be a funeral service at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.

Contributions may be made to www.stjude.org in memory of Ruth E. Calandro.