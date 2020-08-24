Ruth H. Hares
Aug. 4, 1926 - Aug. 21, 2020
AUBURN, NY — Ruth Hares, 94, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, after a long life well-lived with her family by her side.
Ruth was the daughter of George and Lillian Benham, born on Aug. 4, 1926 in Aurelius, N.Y. A lifelong resident of Cayuga County, Ruth married the love of her life, Lewis (Lew) Hares, in 1947 and they were happily married for 66 years. Together residents of Aurelius, Sennett, and Auburn, N.Y., Ruth and Lew enjoyed boat rides on Owasco Lake, family parties at their lake house, attending Doubledays baseball games in their annual box seats, winter trips to Florida, and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
Ruth was employed at Auburn Button Works then Auburn Plastics, for many years. Upon retirement, she focused her efforts on her garden, cooking, cheering on the Doubledays, and keeping an impeccably clean home. While seen as resolute to some, Ruthie loved to laugh. When something was funny, really funny, she would bring tears to your eyes laughing together. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Predeceased by her parents; husband, Lewis Hares; two sisters: Marion Downey and Arlene Pinckney; two brothers: Manro Benham and Paul Benham; and son-in-law William (Bill) Orman. Ruth is survived by her children: Sandra (Joe) Coleman, Gerald (Debra) Hares, and Darlene Orman. She was Grandma to her beloved grandchildren: Scott Dickey, Kimberly (Thomas Stein) Dickey, Lisa (Jason) Baribeau, Jennifer (Jamie) Yoxtheimer, Kyle (Stacey) Hares, Capt. Matthew W. (Alicia) Orman, USMC. She was Great-Grandma Ruth to her cherished great-grandchildren: Autumn Capozzi, Benjamin Stein, Caleb and Alyssa Baribeau, Kenzie Hares, Emily, Brooklyn, and Jayce Yoxtheimer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews who all loved their Aunt Ruth.
The family would like to thank Ruth's nurse and dear friend, Cassandra Dodson, for her assistance and friendship provided to Ruth. In addition, the family also thanks Finger Lakes Center for Living for their excellent care the past year and all of Ruth's private nursing staff throughout the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Joe Martin ALS Foundation, a foundation close to Ruth's heart as they helped care for her son-in-law who died of ALS. (100 North Tryon St, Suite 3420, Charlotte, NC 28202; https:/joemartinalsfoundation.org)
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to noon at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Face coverings and social distancing is required. A private remembrance service will follow calling hours and burial with family.
