Ruth H. Hares

Aug. 4, 1926 - Aug. 21, 2020

AUBURN, NY — Ruth Hares, 94, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, after a long life well-lived with her family by her side.

Ruth was the daughter of George and Lillian Benham, born on Aug. 4, 1926 in Aurelius, N.Y. A lifelong resident of Cayuga County, Ruth married the love of her life, Lewis (Lew) Hares, in 1947 and they were happily married for 66 years. Together residents of Aurelius, Sennett, and Auburn, N.Y., Ruth and Lew enjoyed boat rides on Owasco Lake, family parties at their lake house, attending Doubledays baseball games in their annual box seats, winter trips to Florida, and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.

Ruth was employed at Auburn Button Works then Auburn Plastics, for many years. Upon retirement, she focused her efforts on her garden, cooking, cheering on the Doubledays, and keeping an impeccably clean home. While seen as resolute to some, Ruthie loved to laugh. When something was funny, really funny, she would bring tears to your eyes laughing together. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.