Ruth Hainlen Merrill

July 23, 1926 - Dec. 9, 2020

WATERLOO — After enjoying a long and fulfilling life, Ruth Merrill passed away on December 9, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Rochester on July 23, 1926, to Christian and Maude Hainlen, and grew up in East Rochester. She was the youngest of the family that included brother, Christian and sisters, Betty Nichols and Alice Perez, all now deceased.

She is survived by Paul Merrill, her loving and devoted husband of 71 years; her sons Douglas (Debra Martin) and John (Cinda); her daughters Paula (Bill) Schmitt and Judy (John) McCoy; as well as 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Those who knew her will remember her deep spiritual faith, her love of family, and her energy for working side-by-side with Paul. Guided by principles of integrity, hard-work, and self-reliance, they were a formidable team, and role models for their children on how to achieve a long and successful marriage.