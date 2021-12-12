Ruth Janet Amidon

Janet Ruth Amidon

Aug. 22, 1934 - Dec. 7, 2021

WINTER HAVEN, FL - Janet Ruth Amidon passed away on December 7, 2021, peacefully at home. She was born in Syracuse, NY on August 22, 1934 to Joseph and Riva Koller, of Camillus, NY.

Janet graduated from Cato Meridian High School in 1952. Soon after graduation she married Vernon H. Amidon of Marcellus, where they started their family and later moving to Skaneateles, NY, where they raised their four children. She was a homemaker for the early years for their children, then worked for W.T. Grants in Auburn, NY while attending college. She then joined Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY, where she worked her way up to secretary of the administrator, before retiring in 1996. She and her husband, Vern, moved to Winter Haven, FL where Janet enjoyed golf, reading, traveling, her cats and her family visits. She was a Queen Mother of the Winter Haven, FL Chapter of the Red Hat Society.

She is predeceased by her husband, Vern Amidon, in 2019; her brother Joseph Koller of Syracuse, NY and her grandson Keith Amidon.

She is survived by her four children, Deborah (Anthony) Iacobelli, of Winter Haven, FL, Sharon (Kenny) Rogers, of Winter Haven, FL, Dale (Patricia) Amidon, of Auburn, NY, and Randy Amidon, of Waterloo, NY; sister-in-law, Nelda Amidon, of Winter Haven, FL; eight grandchildren, Michael Amidon, of Richmond, VA, Nick Amidon, of Liverpool, NY, Tami Allen, of Hastings, NY, Michael Sorendo, of Jordan, NY, Sheri O'Donnell, of Elbridge, NY, Jennifer Amidon, of Lyons, NY, Joshua Amidon, of Auburn, NY; and several great-grandchildren.

Private services are for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janet Amidon's name to the Humane Society of Polk County of Winter Haven, FL or the SPCA in Auburn, NY.