Ruth M. Merrill

SKANEATELES — Ruth M. Merrill, 89, of Skaneateles, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023.

Born in East Alton, IL, she attended nursing school in Nunda, NY while corresponding by mail with her fiance George Merrill who was serving in the Korean Conflict with the US Navy. Ruth graduated as a licensed RN and married George shortly after he returned from the war.

They bought a run-down farm house in Skaneateles and moved in with everything they owned neatly piled on the back seat of their sedan. From there they turned an old house into the warm home where they would raise two daughters and live together for 49 years until George's passing in 2006.

Ruth started her career as a nurse in the maternity ward at Auburn's Mercy Hospital.

After Patty and Debbie were born, she worked for the Marcellus School District as a school nurse and later retired from General Products in Union Springs where she was the resident nurse.

Ruth was a hallmark of selfless giving throughout her life with a tireless devotion to her home, husband, children and grandchildren. She routinely offered sincere and unsolicited compliments to everyone she encountered, both inside and outside of her circle.

The arrival of their two grandsons Nicholas and Matthew became the centerpiece of Ruth and George's lives in their later years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Ruth was preceded by her parents, Barney and Ethyl (Wynema) McCutchan, brother, Barney, husband, George Merrill, and daughter, Patricia Merrill. Ruth will be sadly missed above all by her daughter, Debra (Merrill) Scala; son-in-law, James Scala; grandchildren: Nicholas (Lex) Scala and Matthew (Katherine) Scala; great-grandson, Luca Scala.

Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, Skaneateles. A Celebration of Life afterward at the home of Jim and Debbie Scala.

