Ruth V. Dougherty

GENEVA - Ruth V. Dougherty, 87, of Geneva, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Ruth was a loving devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a devoted LPN until she retired to take care of her grandchildren in 2000.

She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary Sobus; her brother Richard Sobus; and her husband Charles Dougherty. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Dillon; and her grandchildren Jakob and Allayna Dillon.

She was extremely handy with almost any home project. She could sew and make woodworking projects and some small furniture. She will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers anyone who wants to donate can donate to the local Alzheimer's Association.

Her Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn, NY. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.