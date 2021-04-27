Ruth V. Gerow

July 7, 1951 - April 24, 2021

EAST ROCHESTER — Ruth V. Gerow passed away on April 24, 2021.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents, John and Elizabeth; her twin brother, Robert and sister, Elaine.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary, of 49 years; several nieces and nephews, and favorite nephew, John Bartusiak.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Harloff Funeral Home, 803 S. Washington St., East Rochester.

All services for Ruth will be private. Those wishing may make a donation in her name to the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center.