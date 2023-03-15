Ruth (Weller) Stroup-Hall

Ruth entered into eternal rest on March 11, 2023, she was 82.

Ruth was the fourth of nine children blessed to Robert A. and Beryl "Winnie" Lyon-Weller of Owasco. Ruth graduated from Skaneateles High School. She lived in Locke, NY from 1959-2014.

She is survived by her children: Rose Stroup-Brayton (Michael), of Cortland, NY; Joel Stroup (Kandy), of Kirkwood, NY; Tina Harris (Terry), of Cayuga, NY; and a step-daughter Julie Hall-Saltsman, of Homer, NY.

She was blessed with 13 grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters: Patricia (Stewart) Gregg, of Lisle, NY, Jane Moye, of TX; and sister-in-law, Regina Weller, of Auburn, NY; and brother-in-law, John Roden, of Weedsport, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by husbands James H. Stroup in 1977 and Emmett R. Hall in 2019; three brothers: David, William, Robert Weller; two sisters: Dorothy Swan (John) Roden and Joanne Frank; and a son-in-law, Daniel Saltsman.

Ruth worked at Smith Corona for 36 years until it closed in 1993.

She worked at Wilson Farms in Groton for 12 years until her retirement in 2009. Ruth enjoyed bowling, camping, snowmobiling and traveling.

She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Locke and Moravia.

Her greatest blessing was her family.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Christ United Methodist Church, Moravia. A calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Spring burial will be in Indian Mound Cemetery, Moravia

In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.