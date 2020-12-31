Sally J. Clarry

Feb. 28, 1933 - Dec. 28, 2020

SKANEATLES — Sally Clarry, 87, of Skaneateles died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 after a short illness. Sally was born on Feb. 28, 1933 to her late parents Frank R. and Agnes Mekeel.

After graduating from Union Springs High School she went to work at Welch Allyn Co. She later went to work as a crossing guard for the Skaneateles schools.

She is survived by her son, Randy (Debbie) Clarry, of Skaneateles; and her grand dog Danny; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sally was predeceased by her Loving husband, Ron, son, Scott, parents, Frank and Agnes, sisters, Shirley Noble and Marilyn Ramsden and grand puppy Gizmo.

Sally will always be remembered for her baked goods that she would always give to her neighbors and friends.

Special thanks to Heidi Oney-Noeller who helped with her when she was at home. Also a special thanks to the staff at the Commons on St. Anthony, and the IC Unit at Auburn Community Hospital.

Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, 49 Jordan St., Skaneateles. Private funeral and burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery.