Sally J. Smart

Sept. 12, 1934 - Aug. 22, 2022

SAVANNAH — Sally Smart, 87, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at the Jewish Home in Rochester.

A funeral mass will be Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 1583 Grand Ave., Savannah. Burial will immediately follow in St. John's Cemetery, Clyde.

Sally was born on Sept. 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Peck) Spillane. She was a graduate of Savannah High School.

Sally worked for the United States Post Office for more than 25 years before she retired. Sally enjoyed spending time with all of her family, she loved doing jigsaw puzzles, crafts and baking.

Sally is survived by her daughters: Denise Kane and Dawn (Ronald) Donk; her son, Michael (Bev) Smart; her grandchildren: Courtney (Clark) Foster, Kevin (Laura) Donk, Timothy (Sara) Donk, Laura (Kevin) Allen, Nikki (Jeff) Grant, Kristy (A.J.) Adams; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Reggie" Smart; her son, Paul Smart; her sisters: Shirley (Thomas) Thurston and Patricia (Sheldon) Jackson.

Donations in Sally's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Rochester/Finger Lakes Region, 200 Meridian Centre Blvd., Ste. 110, Rochester, NY 14618.