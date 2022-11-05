Sally M. Anderson

April 3, 1946 - Oct. 29, 2022

TRUMANSBURG — Sally M. Anderson, of Trumansburg, passed away at home surrounded by family on Oct. 29, 2022 at the age of 76.

She was born in Ithaca on April 3, 1946, a daughter of the late Claude and Joan (nee Powers) Mann. Sally grew up on the family farm in Genoa, NY, and graduated from King Ferry School in 1964.

Shortly after returning to the Finger Lakes region to be with family in 1970, Sally began a 35-year career at Cornell University where she worked alongside a special group of people who would become lifelong friends. It was during this time that she met Richard "Dick" Anderson, who would become the love of her life.

In 1972, Dick and Sally married and soon put roots down just outside Trumansburg, NY, where they built a home and raised two sons born 11 months and 11 days apart.

Devoted, loving, and tolerant parents, Dick and Sally included their boys in their many adventures, traveling frequently, talking openly about everything, and never missing a game or an opportunity to dress them in matching outfits. Dick and Sally taught their sons the value of hard work, integrity, kindness, the importance of keeping family and friends close, and finding the humor in life.

In 1996, following Sally's retirement from Cornell, she and Dick relocated to Port Orange, FL, becoming regular explorers of Florida's beaches, offbeat attractions, restaurants and watering holes; visiting new towns every chance they got. Dick and Sal also were frequent hosts for visitors from the north, which they loved, and built close relationships in Port Orange that follow them to this day.

Sally's world changed dramatically in 2005 when Dick passed away unexpectedly. Though heartbroken, Sally picked up the pieces by tapping into new levels of perseverance and strength as she charted a path of self discovery and independence.

In 2011, Sally's world changed dramatically yet again. The arrival of grandchildren would set her on a new course. While Sally's family was always her "why" her grandkids quickly became her "why not?"

Moving to Trumansburg in 2013, Sally became a fixture in her grandkids' lives. They were her constant traveling and shopping companions, lunch dates, and sleepover guests. She loved every minute of it.

She also loved to explore faraway lands and cultures. Alongside her sister, brother-in-law, and nieces; Sally visited places like Greece, Ireland, Germany, and France. Tuscany was her favorite. This past winter those travels took them to Egypt, where they soared above the pyramids in hot air balloons, boated down the Nile, and rode a camel (briefly!).

Living in Trumansburg, Sally rekindled many friendships from her past and quickly developed new ones. She had a particular soft spot for other people's pets as well as her husband's and sons' wayward friends.

An ability to connect deeply with friends and family, along with her own resilience, helped Sally persevere through an eight-year battle with cancer. Despite cancer's heavy toll, Sally showed us how to live – and how to do so with grace, toughness, laughter, and love.

Kind and generous, Sally was adventurous, curious, compassionate, stylish, stubborn(!), funny, a great listener, and always put others first. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, neighbor, and friend. She will be missed terribly by all who knew her.

Sally is survived by her two sons: Richard John "R.J." Anderson and Matthew (Kelly Baines) Anderson; two grandchildren: Cora and Bradley Anderson; four siblings: Eileen (Chris) Tyrrell, John (Marilyn) Mann, JoAnne (Steve) Kopp, and Maureen (Jeff) Teator; and many nieces, nephews; extended family, and very dear friends. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Anderson.

The family will be present to receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South St., Trumansburg. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Sally's memory to kindly consider Hospicare of Tompkins County, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.

For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com.